Niềm tự hào nhân đôi: 2 ngôi sao gốc Việt lần đầu được đề cử Oscar, bộ phim ai cũng trông chờ hụt giải đáng tiếc!

25-01-2023 - 09:32 AM | Sống

Hai ngôi sao gốc Việt vừa được đề cử Oscar là ai?

Vào 8 giờ 30 tối (theo giờ Việt Nam) mùng 3 Tết, lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 95 đã công bố toàn bộ danh sách đề cử năm nay. Trong số đó, có 2 diễn viên gốc Việt lần đầu tiên được đề cử tại hạng mục cá nhân vô cùng danh giá, viết nên "trang sử" cho Việt Nam.

Niềm tự hào nhân đôi: 2 ngôi sao gốc Việt lần đầu được đề cử Oscar, bộ phim ai cũng trông chờ hụt giải đáng tiếc! - Ảnh 1.

Cụ thể, hai cái tên gốc Việt đã làm nên kỳ tích khi góp mặt trong danh sách đề cử hạng mục Nam và Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất. Họ lần lượt là Quan Kế Huy với dự án Everything Everywhere All at Once, và Hồng Châu cùng dự án The Whale.

Niềm tự hào nhân đôi: 2 ngôi sao gốc Việt lần đầu được đề cử Oscar, bộ phim ai cũng trông chờ hụt giải đáng tiếc! - Ảnh 2.

Quan Kế Huy ở hạng mục Nam phụ.

Niềm tự hào nhân đôi: 2 ngôi sao gốc Việt lần đầu được đề cử Oscar, bộ phim ai cũng trông chờ hụt giải đáng tiếc! - Ảnh 3.

Hồng Châu ở hạng mục Nữ phụ.

Trước đó, Quan Kế Huy đã trở thành diễn viên gốc Việt đầu tiên giành giải Quả cầu vàng tại hạng mục tương tự, có màn ăn mừng vô cùng xúc động. Trong khi đó, Hồng Châu lần đầu nhận được đề cử Oscar trong sự nghiệp, trong khi trước đó cô đã được đề cử Quả cầu vàng vào năm 2017 với Downsizing.

Niềm tự hào nhân đôi: 2 ngôi sao gốc Việt lần đầu được đề cử Oscar, bộ phim ai cũng trông chờ hụt giải đáng tiếc! - Ảnh 4.
Niềm tự hào nhân đôi: 2 ngôi sao gốc Việt lần đầu được đề cử Oscar, bộ phim ai cũng trông chờ hụt giải đáng tiếc! - Ảnh 5.

Tuy nhiên, niềm vui dành cho Việt Nam lại không thể trọn vẹn khi phim tài liệu Những Đứa Trẻ Trong Sương dừng chân tại top 15 và không góp mặt trong danh sách đề cử chính thức của Oscar. Ngoài ra, một số dự án châu Á đình đám khác như Quyết Tâm Chia Tay (Hàn Quốc) hay RRR (Ấn Độ) đều "mất tăm" khỏi các hạng mục.

Niềm tự hào nhân đôi: 2 ngôi sao gốc Việt lần đầu được đề cử Oscar, bộ phim ai cũng trông chờ hụt giải đáng tiếc! - Ảnh 6.

Những Đứa Trẻ Trong Sương dừng chân ở top 15.

Hiện tại Everything Everywhere All at Once là tác phẩm thống trị Oscar với 11 đề cử, trong đó có tên trong 3 hạng mục quan trọng nhất (trừ Nam chính). Phim chiến tranh All Quiet on the Western Front và dự án "tối tăm" The Banshees of Inisherin cùng đồng hạng 2 với 9 đề cử.

Niềm tự hào nhân đôi: 2 ngôi sao gốc Việt lần đầu được đề cử Oscar, bộ phim ai cũng trông chờ hụt giải đáng tiếc! - Ảnh 7.

Everything Everywhere All at Once dẫn đầu Oscar năm nay.


TOÀN BỘ ĐỀ CỬ OSCAR LẦN THỨ 95

- Phim hay nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Women Talking

Tár

Top Gun Maverick

The Fabelmans

Elvis

Triangle of Sadness

- Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất:

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Schienert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field - Tár

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

- Nam chính xuất sắc nhất:

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

- Nữ chính xuất sắc nhất:

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Nam phụ xuất sắc nhất:

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Quan Kế Huy - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Nữ phụ xuất sắc nhất:

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hồng Châu – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

- Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất:

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Schienert

The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár - Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

- Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

- Phim hoạt hình hay nhất:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

- Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

- Phim nước ngoài hay nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Đức)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bỉ)

EO (Pa Lan)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

- Phim tài liệu hay nhất:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

- Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất:

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

- Phim ngắn hay nhất:

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

- Nhạc phim xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

- Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc nhất:

Applause - Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu - RRR

This Is a Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

- Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

- Quay phim xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

- Hóa trang xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

- Phục trang xuất sắc nhất:

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

- Dựng phim xuất sắc nhất:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tár

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

- Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 95 sẽ diễn ra vào sáng ngày 13/3/2023 (theo giờ Việt Nam).

Nguồn: Oscars


