Đổ xô đầu tư chứng khoán vì FOMO, chuyên gia cảnh báo các nhà đầu tư Trung Quốc đang 'cầm đèn chạy trước ô tô'

Thật hiếm khi thấy thị trường chứng khoán của một quốc gia lớn chuyển từ “nhà ổ chuột” sang “nhà cao tầng” chỉ trong vài tuần như tại Trung Quốc.
Giờ đây, khi Trung Quốc đột nhiên trở thành thị trường chứng khoán hoạt động tốt nhất thế giới, các nhà đầu tư cần nhận thức rõ việc mức tăng trưởng được thúc đẩy bởi những bước đi táo bạo hơn của Bắc Kinh nhằm phục hồi nền kinh tế trì trệ hay cũng có thể mức tăng trưởng có được chỉ là do nỗi sợ bị bỏ lỡ (FOMO).
Tựu chung lại, tờ WSJ nhận định rằng các nhà đầu tư nên tiến hành thận trọng.
Mặc dù đã giảm gần 10% trong tuần qua, chỉ số chứng khoán MSCI của Trung Quốc vẫn tăng khoảng 20% trong ba tuần qua kể từ khi Bắc Kinh ra tín hiệu sẽ triển khai một loạt các biện pháp kích thích.
Điều đó khiến nhiều nhà đầu tư bất ngờ sau khi họ đã cắt giảm vị thế của mình trong các cổ phiếu Trung Quốc trong vài năm qua. Thị trường Trung Quốc đã bị ảnh hưởng bởi sự sụp đổ của thị trường nhà ở và sự chỉnh đốn của cơ quan quản lý đối với các công ty công nghệ hàng đầu của nước này.
Theo Goldman Sachs, các quỹ tương hỗ toàn cầu đã giảm tỷ trọng cổ phiếu Trung Quốc khoảng 3,1 điểm phần trăm vào cuối tháng 8. Họ đã phải nhanh chóng tăng thêm vị thế của mình để tránh hoạt động kém hiệu quả hơn chuẩn mực, động lực là từ mức tăng gần đây.
Ngay cả sau đợt tăng giá gần đây, chỉ số MSCI của Trung Quốc vẫn chỉ bằng khoảng một nửa mức đỉnh năm 2021. Trung Quốc là một chủ đề nóng đến mức các nhà đầu tư cá nhân của Mỹ chú ý nhiều hơn cả khi thị trường Mỹ cũng đạt mức cao kỷ lục.
Theo ETF.com, 4 trong số 10 quỹ giao dịch trao đổi có dòng tiền chảy vào lớn nhất tuần trước là các quỹ của Trung Quốc, tạo ra một giai đoạn hiếm hoi khi các quỹ ETF cổ phiếu nước ngoài dễ dàng vượt qua dòng tiền chảy vào các quỹ ETF cổ phiếu trong nước. Các nhà đầu tư cá nhân trong nước cũng hăm hở tham gia khi số liệu cho thấy một số lượng kỷ lục các tài khoản môi giới được mở trong kỳ nghỉ lễ quốc khánh kéo dài bảy ngày gần đây.
Bắc Kinh đang giải quyết một số vấn đề chính đang gây ảnh hưởng đến nền kinh tế Trung Quốc. Chính phủ cho biết họ có đủ không gian để mở rộng thâm hụt tài chính và có kế hoạch thực hiện "biện pháp táo bạo nhất" để giải quyết các vấn đề nợ tại các chính quyền địa phương.
Các chính quyền này đang thiếu doanh thu từ việc bán đất vì thị trường nhà ở đang suy thoái, điều này đã hạn chế khả năng thúc đẩy nền kinh tế của họ. Chính quyền trung ương có thể sẽ cần chia sẻ một phần gánh nặng nợ nần.
Nếu có thể giảm bớt căng thẳng tài chính ở cấp chính quyền địa phương, họ sẽ có nhiều không gian hơn để giải quyết vấn đề hàng triệu căn hộ chưa bán được. Vào tháng 5, Bắc Kinh cho biết họ sẽ cho phép các chính quyền địa phương mua những ngôi nhà này để sử dụng làm nhà ở giá rẻ, nhưng cho đến nay điều đó vẫn chưa xảy ra trên diện rộng.
Tuy nhiên, quy mô chính xác của gói kích thích vẫn khó xác định đối với các nhà đầu tư, đó là lý do tại sao thị trường đã giảm trở lại trong thời gian gần đây. Các nhà đầu tư thực sự có thể đang “cầm đèn chạy trước ô tô”. Những thay đổi lớn như vậy đối với ngân sách sẽ cần sự chấp thuận của các cơ quan cấp cao khác nhau và các con số cụ thể sẽ được công bố sau đó.
Ngay cả khi đó, gói kích thích này vẫn có thể khiến các nhà đầu tư thất vọng. Quá trình giảm bớt gánh nặng tài chính của chính quyền địa phương để kích thích nhu cầu có thể mất nhiều thời gian để thực hiện.
Trong khi đó, việc cung cấp các biện pháp kích thích trực tiếp, lớn để thúc đẩy tiêu dùng có vẻ không khả thi vì Bắc Kinh từ lâu đã ưa chuộng các biện pháp về phía cung. Và lượng nhà tồn kho có thể mất nhiều năm để giải quyết, ngay cả khi kế hoạch mua một số căn hộ chưa bán được của chính quyền địa phương có hiệu quả. Và cũng có một câu hỏi không hề nhỏ về việc điều gì có thể thay thế thị trường nhà ở trở thành động lực tăng trưởng của nền kinh tế.
Thực sự có nhiều lý do để hy vọng hơn vào thời điểm này so với những “bình minh giả” mà thị trường cổ phiếu Trung Quốc mang tới trong vài năm qua, nhưng con đường phục hồi có thể sẽ không diễn ra nhanh chóng như nhiều người mong đợi.
Theo: WSJ
#monica-writing-entry-btn-root {
._monica-theme-d2f2b383 {
--theme-text-primary: #262626;
--theme-text-secondary: #404040;
--theme-text-tertiary: #595959;
--theme-text-quaternary: #8C8C8C;
--theme-text-disable: #BDBDBD;
--theme-text-white-primary: #FFFFFF;
--theme-text-white-secondary: #FFFFFF;
--theme-text-link: #1E6FFF;
--theme-text-link-active: #1E6FFF;
--theme-text-brand: #6841EA;
--theme-icon-primary: #222226;
--theme-icon-secondary: #3D3D43;
--theme-icon-tertiary: #55555D;
--theme-icon-quaternary: #868692;
--theme-icon-disable: #D9D9DD;
--theme-icon-white-primary: #FFFFFF;
--theme-icon-white-secondary: #FFFFFF;
--theme-icon-brand: #6841EA;
--theme-btn-fill-primary: #6841EA;
--theme-btn-fill-primary-hover: #9373FF;
--theme-btn-fill-primary-active: #522BD6;
--theme-btn-fill-secondary: #ECECEE;
--theme-btn-fill-secondary-hover: #F5F5F5;
--theme-btn-fill-secondary-active: #D9D9DD;
--theme-btn-fill-tertiary: #F0EBFF;
--theme-btn-fill-tertiary-hover: #DFD5FE;
--theme-btn-fill-tertiary-active: #B8A3FB;
--theme-btn-border-primary: #4F59661F;
--theme-btn-border-secondary: #4F596614;
--theme-fill-tsp-components-primary: #4F59661F;
--theme-fill-tsp-components-secondary: #4F596614;
--theme-fill-tsp-components-tertiary: #4F59660A;
--theme-fill-btn-primary: #ECECEE;
--theme-fill-btn-secondary: #F5F5F5;
--theme-fill-white: #FFFFFF;
--theme-fill-tsp-blue: #185CEB14;
--theme-fill-tsp-brand: #6841EA14;
--theme-fill-tsp-brand-primary: #6841EABF;
--theme-fill-tsp-brand-secondary: #6841EA73;
--theme-fill-tsp-brand-tertiary: #6841EA3D;
--theme-fill-tsp-gray: #4F596652;
--theme-fill-black-none: #252528;
--theme-label-tsp-brand-primary: #6841EA1F;
--theme-label-tsp-brand-secondary: #6841EA14;
--theme-border-light: #4F596614;
--theme-border-primary: #4F59661F;
--theme-border-quaternary: #4F596633;
--theme-border-active: #6841EA;
--theme-border-white: #FFFFFF0A;
--theme-tab-fill: #4F596614;
--theme-tab-fill-active: #222226;
--theme-tooltips-fill: #000000D9;
--theme-bg-white: #FFFFFF;
--theme-bg-gray-primary: #F5F5F5;
--theme-bg-gray-secondary: #FAFAFA;
--theme-bg-mask: #00000073;
--theme-bg-menu-white: #FFFFFF;
--theme-bg-menu-gray: #F5F5F5;
--theme-bg-tsp-gray-primary: #F5F5F5E6;
--theme-bg-tsp-white-primary: #FFFFFF;
--theme-bg-gray-nav: #ececee;
--theme-bg-tsp-white-secondary: #FFFFFF73;
--theme-function-info: #3BBFFF;
--theme-function-success: #00AA5B;
--theme-function-warning: #FFAB00;
--theme-function-error: #EA3639;
--theme-function-error-border: #FFA4A3;
--theme-function-warning-light: #FDFAE9;
--theme-function-warning-border: #FFE266;
--theme-shadow-s1: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.04);
--theme-shadow-s2: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.08);
--theme-shadow-s3: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.24);
--theme-box-shadow-s1: 0px 1px 20px 0px var(--theme-shadow-s1);
--theme-box-shadow-s2: 0px 8px 24px 0px var(--theme-shadow-s2), 0px 0px 1px 0px var(--theme-shadow-s2);
--theme-box-shadow-s3: 0px 12px 40px -4px var(--theme-shadow-s3), 0px 0px 2px 0px var(--theme-shadow-s2);
}
._monica-theme-d2f2b383._monica-dark {
--theme-text-primary: #F3F3F3;
--theme-text-secondary: #DBDBDB;
--theme-text-tertiary: #AAAAAA;
--theme-text-quaternary: #7A7A7A;
--theme-text-disable: #4C4C4C;
--theme-text-white-primary: #E9EAED;
--theme-text-white-secondary: #E9EAED;
--theme-text-link: #5E8CFF;
--theme-text-link-active: #3767EB;
--theme-text-brand: #7F58FD;
--theme-icon-primary: #F3F3F4;
--theme-icon-secondary: #BFBFC4;
--theme-icon-tertiary: #A7A7AE;
--theme-icon-quaternary: #77777E;
--theme-icon-disable: #4A4A4F;
--theme-icon-white-primary: #F3F3F4;
--theme-icon-white-secondary: #F3F3F4;
--theme-icon-brand: #7F58FD;
--theme-btn-fill-primary: #7F58FD;
--theme-btn-fill-primary-hover: #8363E9;
--theme-btn-fill-primary-active: #5E40BF;
--theme-btn-fill-secondary: #56565F3D;
--theme-btn-fill-secondary-hover: #56565F52;
--theme-btn-fill-secondary-active: #56565F52;
--theme-btn-fill-tertiary: #3C2B73;
--theme-btn-fill-tertiary-hover: #332560;
--theme-btn-fill-tertiary-active: #271F42;
--theme-btn-border-primary: #A2B1D733;
--theme-btn-border-secondary: #A2B1D71F;
--theme-fill-tsp-components-primary: #56565F52;
--theme-fill-tsp-components-secondary: #56565F33;
--theme-fill-tsp-components-tertiary: #56565F1F;
--theme-fill-btn-primary: #2d2d2f;
--theme-fill-btn-secondary: #252528;
--theme-fill-white: #0000003D;
--theme-fill-tsp-blue: #5E8CFF1F;
--theme-fill-tsp-brand: #765AD01F;
--theme-fill-tsp-brand-primary: #765AD0D9;
--theme-fill-tsp-brand-secondary: #765AD0A6;
--theme-fill-tsp-brand-tertiary: #765AD073;
--theme-fill-tsp-gray: #56565FA6;
--theme-fill-black-none: #2D2D2F;
--theme-label-tsp-brand-primary: #765AD03D;
--theme-label-tsp-brand-secondary: #765AD01F;
--theme-border-light: #56565F33;
--theme-border-primary: #56565F52;
--theme-border-quaternary: #56565F73;
--theme-border-active: #7F58FD;
--theme-border-white: #FFFFFF0A;
--theme-tab-fill: #56565F1F;
--theme-tab-fill-active: #77777E;
--theme-tooltips-fill: #000000F2;
--theme-bg-white: #202020;
--theme-bg-gray-primary: #252528;
--theme-bg-gray-secondary: #1B1B1D;
--theme-bg-mask: #00000073;
--theme-bg-menu-white: #282828;
--theme-bg-menu-gray: #2D2D2F;
--theme-bg-tsp-gray-primary: #252528E6;
--theme-bg-tsp-white-primary: #25272D;
--theme-bg-gray-nav: #2D2D2F;
--theme-bg-tsp-white-secondary: #0000003D;
--theme-function-info: #0F76BC;
--theme-function-success: #278056;
--theme-function-warning: #B07807;
--theme-function-error: #8E2827;
--theme-function-error-border: #742525;
--theme-function-warning-light: #443518;
--theme-function-warning-border: #634B1B;
--theme-shadow-s1: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.24);
--theme-shadow-s2: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.32);
--theme-shadow-s3: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.45);
}
}
.monica-writing-entry-btn-wrapper {
position: absolute;
right: 9px;
bottom: 2px;
pointer-events: all;
user-select: none;
-webkit-user-drag: none;
}
.monica-writing-entry-btn {
position: relative;
height: 28px;
transition: all 0.2s ease-in-out;
border-radius: 28px;
background: var(--theme-bg-white);
box-shadow: 0px 1px 4px 0px var(--theme-shadow-s2), 0px 0px 1px 0px var(--theme-shadow-s3);
overflow: hidden;
}
.monica-writing-clickable-box {
position: absolute;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
height: 100%;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
gap: 2px;
}
.monica-writing-clickable-group {
display: inline-flex;
align-items: center;
gap: 2px;
}
.monica-writing-clickable-item {
cursor: pointer;
user-select: none;
-webkit-user-drag: none;
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
box-sizing: border-box;
height: 24px;
padding: 3px;
border-radius: 12px;
color: var(--theme-icon-disable);
transition: all 0.2s ease-in-out;
}
.monica-writing-clickable-item-bg:hover {
background: var(--theme-border-primary);
}
.monica-writing-clickable-item.monica-writing-off:hover {
color: var(--theme-text-brand);
}
.monica-writing-clickable-item.monica-writing-writing {
color: var(--theme-text-brand);
}
.monica-writing-clickable-item.monica-writing-open {
color: var(--theme-text-brand);
opacity: 0.5;
}
.monica-writing-divider {
background-color: var(--theme-border-light);
min-width: 1px;
height: 12px;
}
.monica-writing-grammar-checking-content {
min-width: 18px;
height: 18px;
display: flex;
box-sizing: border-box;
flex-direction: column;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
border-radius: 16px 16px 6px 16px;
color: var(--theme-text-white-primary);
white-space: nowrap;
}
.monica-writing-grammar-checking-loading {
background: var(--theme-icon-brand);
}
.monica-writing-tooltip_wrapper {
z-index: 9999;
}
.monica-writing-grammar-checking-content.monica-writing-grammar-checking-has-result {
background: var(--theme-function-error);
padding: 2px;
}
.monica-writing-grammar-checking-content.monica-writing-grammar-checking-result-than-100 {
border-radius: 16px 8px 3px 16px;
padding: 2px;
}
.monica-writing-grammar-checking-result {
color: var(--theme-text-white-primary);
font-size: 12px;
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 600;
line-height: 16px;
}
.monica-writing-grammar-checking-icon {
animation: monica-writing-grammar-checking-icon-rotate 1s linear infinite;
}
@keyframes monica-writing-grammar-checking-icon-rotate {
from {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
to {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}
.monica-writing-caret {
width: 1.5px;
background-color: var(--theme-border-active);
pointer-events: none;
position: absolute;
border-radius: 1px;
}
.monica-writing-caret-head {
background-color: var(--theme-border-active);
width: 6px;
height: 6px;
border-radius: 6px;
position: absolute;
left: -2.25px;
}
@media print {
.monica-writing-entry-btn {
display: none;
}
}
.monica-writing-primary-btn {
box-sizing: border-box;
padding: 4px 8px;
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 24px;
color: var(--theme-text-white-primary);
background: var(--theme-btn-fill-primary);
border-radius: 8px;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
cursor: pointer;
transition: all 0.2s ease-in-out;
}
.monica-writing-primary-btn:hover {
background: var(--theme-btn-fill-primary-hover);
}
.monica-writing-primary-btn:active {
background: var(--theme-btn-fill-primary-active);
}
.monica-writing-text-btn {
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 24px;
color: var(--theme-text-tertiary);
cursor: pointer;
transition: all 0.2s ease-in-out;
padding: 4px 8px;
border-radius: 8px;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
width: 100%;
}
.monica-writing-text-btn:hover,
.monica-writing-text-btn:active {
color: var(--theme-fill-tsp-components-secondary);
}
.monica-writing-gc-guide {
position: absolute;
right: 0;
bottom: 30px;
width: 300px;
min-height: 100px;
border-radius: 20px;
background: var(--theme-bg-white);
box-shadow: var(--theme-box-shadow-s1);
padding: 16px;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
gap: 12px;
user-select: unset;
}
.monica-writing-gc-guide-header {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
gap: 12px;
}
.monica-writing-gc-guide-title {
flex: 1;
white-space: nowrap;
overflow: hidden;
text-overflow: ellipsis;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
gap: 4px;
font-size: 16px;
}
.monica-writing-gc-guide-close {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
flex-shrink: 0;
cursor: pointer;
width: 24px;
height: 24px;
border-radius: 8px;
color: var(--theme-text-quaternary);
}
.monica-writing-gc-guide-close:hover {
background: var(--theme-fill-tsp-components-secondary);
}
.monica-writing-gc-guide-content {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
gap: 10px;
}
.monica-writing-gc-guide-msg {
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 22px;
color: var(--theme-text-primary);
}
.monica-writing-gc-guide-img {
padding: 0 20px;
}
.monica-writing-gc-guide-img img {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
.monica-writing-gc-guide-footer {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
gap: 8px;
}
.monica-writing-gc-guide-footer .monica-writing-primary-btn,
.monica-writing-gc-guide-footer .monica-writing-subscribe-btn {
width: 100%;
}
.monica-writing-gc-setting-guide {
width: auto;
}
.monica-writing-gc-setting-guide .monica-writing-gc-guide-footer {
align-items: flex-end;
}
.monica-writing-gc-setting-guide .monica-writing-primary-btn {
width: auto;
min-width: 60px;
}
.monica-writing-gc-guide-setting {
color: var(--theme-text-brand);
cursor: pointer;
}
.monica-writing-gc-guide-setting:hover {
opacity: 0.8;
}